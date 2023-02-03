Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.86

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 837208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

