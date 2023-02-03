Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.26-$9.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.56 billion-$26.56 billion.

Fujitsu Price Performance

Shares of FJTSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.