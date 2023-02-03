Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 30,021 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (FSNBU)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.