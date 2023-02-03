FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $725.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after acquiring an additional 681,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 380,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

