G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of GIII opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $189,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

