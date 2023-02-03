GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $489.34 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00019313 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $489.34 million and $966,613.85 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.57008711 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $888,592.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

