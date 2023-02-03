Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 8,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Gaucho Group Trading Up 339.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.