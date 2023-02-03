GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.96

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.96 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 348.20 ($4.30). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.31), with a volume of 346,016 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 515 ($6.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st.

GB Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 335 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.61. The firm has a market cap of £949.04 million and a P/E ratio of 37,480.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

