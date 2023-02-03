Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $684,765.56 and approximately $70.07 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00426455 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.45 or 0.29087534 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.