Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.50. 195,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 195,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

About Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.