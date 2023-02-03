Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.50. 195,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 195,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
