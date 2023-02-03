Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 889,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,713,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Gevo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 13,031.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,590 shares of company stock worth $120,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Gevo by 1,276.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 1,360.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,744 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 112.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

