Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

