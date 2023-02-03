Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.08. 2,670,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.