Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.06. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2,148,348 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 205,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $498,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,369,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,133,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,569,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,765,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.