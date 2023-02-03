Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

