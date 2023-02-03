Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $439,544.48 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

