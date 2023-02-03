Golden Goose Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Golden Goose has a market cap of $48,905.09 and approximately $986.09 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00426287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.22 or 0.29076093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00466510 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.