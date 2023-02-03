Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.18. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.69.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.