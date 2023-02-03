Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,661.61 or 0.11273301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $352,450.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00424097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.50 or 0.28926696 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00463845 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
