Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

GHL opened at $13.73 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

