Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Financial Comparison

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Grindrod Shipping pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.9%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 62.5%. Grindrod Shipping pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping 30.82% 45.85% 25.01% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.12%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than OceanPal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 0.68 $118.93 million $8.24 1.95 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats OceanPal on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates one owned tanker, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. As of December 19, 2022, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk Mi Limited.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

