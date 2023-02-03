Grove Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One Grove token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

