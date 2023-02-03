Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.71

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.71 and traded as high as C$41.11. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

GCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

