H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.