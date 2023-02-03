Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $378.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 378 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 2,284 ($28.21), with a volume of 110509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,289 ($28.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.86) to GBX 2,190 ($27.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,114 ($26.11).

Halma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.72. The firm has a market cap of £8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3,879.66.

Halma Cuts Dividend

Halma Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

