Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 36,118,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

