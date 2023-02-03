Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €158.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA HNR1 opened at €178.45 ($193.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.26. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

