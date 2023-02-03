Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €178.45 ($193.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €165.26. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

