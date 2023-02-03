Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $411.19

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.19 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.61). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 447 ($5.52), with a volume of 136,914 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.07 million and a PE ratio of 423.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Hargreaves Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

