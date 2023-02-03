Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,252,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $65,862,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.47. 159,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

