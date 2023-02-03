Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 136,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVOL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.