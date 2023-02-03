HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $6,375,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,904. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

Shares of HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

