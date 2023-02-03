Head to Head Survey: Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.92 $240.72 million $4.30 11.74 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.53 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

This table compares Axos Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62% Equitable Financial N/A 5.34% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through 4 branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

