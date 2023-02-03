Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.40

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 136115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

