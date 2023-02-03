Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 245 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,229,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $129.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.