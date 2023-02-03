Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 2,635 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. 6,264,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,495. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.