Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. 203,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,325. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

