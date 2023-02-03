Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.86. 19,740,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,288,902. The firm has a market cap of $537.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

