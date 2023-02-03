Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 377 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. 1,179,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,974. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

