Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 567 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $79.40. 549,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

