Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

