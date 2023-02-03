Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Daseke worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 323,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daseke Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

