Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 25,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

