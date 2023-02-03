Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

