Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,200 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WES opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

