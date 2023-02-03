Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $951.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.00. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

