Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.