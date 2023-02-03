Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.36 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 23.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

