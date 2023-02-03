Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $337,619.20 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00018446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.66 million and approximately $337,619.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

