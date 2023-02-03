Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $84.47. 122,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 132,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Heska Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heska by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heska by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

